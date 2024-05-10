When Does Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Take Place On The Franchise Timeline? It's A Complicated Question

This article contains spoilers for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."

In 1968's "Planet of the Apes," astronaut George Taylor (Charlton Heston) and his companions find themselves traveling from 1972 to the year 3978 during their voyage, initially assuming they've traveled through space as well as time. Famously, Taylor finds this assumption woefully incorrect, discovering that a malfunctioning spacecraft took him right back to his point of origin: an Earth, but 2,006 years in the future, where humanity has all but destroyed itself with nuclear war, and a race of sentient apes have risen to become the world's dominant species.

While that original film has arguably been surpassed in quality by its subsequent sequels and the modern reboot saga, its cultural impact cannot be matched; everything from its visual iconography and immortal twist ending is firmly ingrained within pop culture. That's a big reason why the "Planet of the Apes" films, even and especially the modern series that began in 2011 with "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," feel beholden to the original '68 feature, to the point where it's not been entirely certain if the modern saga assumes the original movie to be canon or not.

With the release of this month's latest entry in the "Apes" reboot series, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," a good deal more has become clear: these new "Apes" films are forging their own path forward, with the general narrative of the original "Planet of the Apes" still a possibility in the future, albeit not in the exact same fashion as the 1968 film. However, with answers come more questions, and as "Kingdom" more firmly establishes a new timeline, it leaves one wondering not so much when we'll get to the "Planet of the Apes," but if and how.