James Gunn's Jimmy Olsen Reinvention Brings Major Changes To Superman Character

"Superman" spoilers follow.

If you know the Superman basics, you're likely aware that a) his home planet is/was Krypton, b) his alter-ego is Clark Kent, c) Clark lives in Metropolis and works at the Daily Planet alongside intrepid reporter Lois Lane, d) Clark is keen on Lois, but Lois is gaga for Superman and e) both rely on the assistance of plucky cub reporter Jimmy Olsen to do their jobs.

There have been many iterations of Jimmy Olsen over the years, but be it comic books, movies, television or animation, he has generally been a good-hearted hustler, a bit of a suck-up to his boss Perry White, and the ultimate team player. You get the sense that the entire Daily Planet would grind to a halt if Olsen suddenly disappeared.

Given that the character of Jimmy Olsen has been around in some form or fashion since at least 1940 (there was an office boy character in the comic books prior to this that some claim represents his first appearance), writers have toyed with the character, if only to keep the world of Superman fresh. Olsen has been transformed into Turtle Boy, married Lois Lane's sister, and joined the Legion of Super-Heroes (in an honorary capacity) as Elastic Lad. He was once promoted over Clark, and once again turned into a turtle so that he could take on Darkseid – which almost got him killed.

Speaking of death, the last time we saw Jimmy Olsen in a movie, he was getting his head blown clean off by an African warlord in Zack Snyder's execrable "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." In the blessedly dead Snyderverse, Olsen was apparently working with the CIA, which might've been an interesting new direction in which to take the character. But after the joylessness of that film and "Zack Snyder's Justice League," it felt like it was time to get back to those Superman basics and give audiences a Metropolis populated by likable people. James Gunn has done precisely this with "Superman," but he colors outside of the lines in a number of exciting ways. Indeed, he's done something kinda crazy with Jimmy Olsen. Does this latest incarnation of our beloved cub reporter go too far by making him a startlingly adept ladies' man?