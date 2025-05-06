Praise Be: One Of The Best HBO Comedies Ever Has A Perfect Ending

This article contains mild spoilers for the series finale of "The Righteous Gemstones."

After six years and four seasons, Danny McBride's hit HBO comedy, "The Righteous Gemstones," has completed its story. At least, the story audiences are permitted to see. The third HBO series from McBride and frequent collaborators David Gordon Green and Jody Hill under their Rough House Pictures banner following "Eastbound & Down" and the criminally underappreciated "Vice Principals," time will be incredibly kind to "The Righteous Gemstones," a show too smart, too funny, and too full of heart for its brilliance to be recognized on the scale it so rightfully deserved. The fact that the series (as of publication) never nabbed a Primetime Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series is downright criminal and, in a just world, would be the only sign anyone needs to delegitimize the awards circuit. Some folks just don't appreciate the gift of Uncle Baby Billy Freeman, I guess.

It's been lovingly proclaimed by "Gemstones" fans the world over that the show's righteous power is the normalcy in which characters say lines that no human being has ever said before, as if McBride and Co. decided that the divine blessing of speaking in tongues should be a juvenile grasp on the English language blended with profane descriptors that would require more than 10% income tithe to fill a swear jar. Lines like "I just felt a gush. So I need to go buy some tamps and go lay down," "I'm just asking for an eight-ball n' 2 million dollas," or describing the movie "Castaway" as the "Tom Hanks-by-hisself one" only work when you have a cast as gifted as McBride, Edi Paterson, Adam DeVine, Cassidy Freedman, Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero, Walton Goggins, and John Goodman to deliver the good word.

"The Righteous Gemstones" was violent, vulgar, and ultimately victorious, merging God-fearing wrath with gotdang nonsensical hilarity through the lens of characters so flamboyantly ludicrous that you can't help but fall in love with them. The fourth and final miraculous season was the show's very best, bringing the story of the Gemstones family to its rightful conclusion without sacrificing its absurd sense of humor (and penchant for over-the-top violence) for sentimentality.