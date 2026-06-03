Supergirl Star Jason Momoa Had Some Major (And Hilarious) Input On Lobo's Costume [Set Visit]

DC's forthcoming "Supergirl" movie is a big deal for several reasons. For one, it's the first time that Kara Zor-El, played by Milly Alcock ("House of the Dragon"), has had a big screen solo adventure in quite a while. It also represents the debut of former "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa as the antihero Lobo, who is now joining the DC Universe. It's a casting choice that Momoa has vocally championed for many years. Now that he finally got the opportunity, he decided to take a hands-on approach.

/Film's own Jacob Hall had the chance to visit the set of director Craig Gillespie's "Supergirl" last year while filming was ongoing. During the visit, those attending spoke with costume designer Michael Mooney, who explained how the movie's cast and crew came up with Lobo's on screen look, which is pretty comic accurate.

"Very early on, when we were talking and we were going through different biker costumes, we had biker costumes from everywhere," Mooney recalled." Actually this is a dispatch rider's, very close to dispatch rider's coat, which is from maybe 1918. And it was a vintage one that we'd seen. So, we kind of started going down that style of him having a big coat."

The "Supergirl" trailers have offered glimpses at Momoa as Lobo, including this big coat. But the coat was just the beginning. As Mooney explained, the film's creatives had other elements to be concerned with, too. That included the spikes, which presented another issue: