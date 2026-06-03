Supergirl Star Jason Momoa Had Some Major (And Hilarious) Input On Lobo's Costume [Set Visit]
DC's forthcoming "Supergirl" movie is a big deal for several reasons. For one, it's the first time that Kara Zor-El, played by Milly Alcock ("House of the Dragon"), has had a big screen solo adventure in quite a while. It also represents the debut of former "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa as the antihero Lobo, who is now joining the DC Universe. It's a casting choice that Momoa has vocally championed for many years. Now that he finally got the opportunity, he decided to take a hands-on approach.
/Film's own Jacob Hall had the chance to visit the set of director Craig Gillespie's "Supergirl" last year while filming was ongoing. During the visit, those attending spoke with costume designer Michael Mooney, who explained how the movie's cast and crew came up with Lobo's on screen look, which is pretty comic accurate.
"Very early on, when we were talking and we were going through different biker costumes, we had biker costumes from everywhere," Mooney recalled." Actually this is a dispatch rider's, very close to dispatch rider's coat, which is from maybe 1918. And it was a vintage one that we'd seen. So, we kind of started going down that style of him having a big coat."
The "Supergirl" trailers have offered glimpses at Momoa as Lobo, including this big coat. But the coat was just the beginning. As Mooney explained, the film's creatives had other elements to be concerned with, too. That included the spikes, which presented another issue:
"As we started developing it, we had different things hanging off him. It went much closer to the comic. And then everyone was very much thinking about his muscles and the spikes. We went lower on the spikes in the shoulder because it's difficult to shoot an actor with too many big spikes."
Jason Momoa has been wanting to play Lobo forever
From there, Michael Mooney continued to emphasize just how diligent Jason Momoa was when it came to figuring out the character's appearance, consulting on everything from the gloves to his claws, which were a last-minute addition at the actor's request. Another somewhat hilarious request? Make Lobo's chain bigger. As Mooney revealed:
"He [Jason Momoa] at the last minute said, 'I think I should have claws.' So, we made those at the last minute. And the chain was functioning that it would go out, so the chain can unwrap. It's quite a long length chain. We had that chain around his neck, which was a pretty big chain. And then he said, 'I've got bigger chains on my wallet.' So, we went a lot bigger with that. Then we added the grenade on it. We had a few different, some of the other Lobo symbols, but then Craig [Gillespie] said, 'Oh yeah, let's put the grenade on it.'"
"So, it's pretty big, but Jason can carry this off," Mooney concluded." I don't think many actors have got the gravitas that he can carry that off easily."
Warner Bros. and DC spent years trying to make an ultra-violent, R-rated "Lobo" movie, but it never came to pass. Syfy similarly started developing a "Lobo" TV show as a spin-off of the series "Krypton," only for it, too, to fall apart. And while it remains to be seen whether or not Momoa will get a solo film as Lobo, at the least, he's clearly excited to be inhabiting this character and is deeply, happily involved in bringing him to life. That can only serve to benefit the final product.
"Supergirl" hits theaters on June 26, 2026.