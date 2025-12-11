The Supergirl Trailer Offers Our First Quick Look At Jason Momoa As Lobo
Ever since she crash-landed at the Fortress of Solitude at the end of "Superman" and cursed at the Man of Steel, Milly Alcock's Kara Zol-El stole the hearts of fans everywhere with her irreverent, drunken portrayal of the last daughter of Krypton. She is very clearly a much different kind of hero than her cousin, another reinvention of the character that follows in the footsteps of portrayals like "My Adventures with Superman," turning Supergirl into Vegeta from "Dragon Ball Z."
Now, we finally have our first look at "Supergirl" thanks to its trailer, and we have many thoughts, most of which are all about the biggest DC cameo in the preview. Jason Momoa is back in a DC movie, this time playing The Main Man Lobo; the Ultimate Bastich, the unkillable intergalactic bounty hunter. The character was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen in the pages of "Omega Men" in 1983 as a hardened alien mercenary, but the character went through a reinvention in the 1990s that saw him become more of a parody of the dark and gritty superhero archetype of the time. In short, he is an edgelord with a cool demonic motorcycle and a dark sense of humor.
This is the character Momoa was born to play, and the piece of casting every comics fan dreamed about the moment Zack Snyder began developing a cinematic universe based on DC characters. Having Momoa, a guy who can play both a stoic, hulking barbarian like Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones" but also the flamboyant and hilariously charming psychopath Dante in "Fast X," play a character that "devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it" is a brilliant piece of casting. That being said, the inclusion of Lobo in this movie does raise some questions.
DC's Main Man is finally here
"Supergirl" is said to be a very rare superhero movie that actually adapts a singular comic book properly rather than loosely grab inspiration from an amalgamation of storylines. The film is based on the 2021 miniseries "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, which was inspired by the Coen brothers' movie "True Grit," but with more dragons.
Now, Lobo is entirely absent from that comic, but Tom King has talked in the past about originally pitching the comic as a Lobo/Supergirl teamup story (via ComicBook.com), with Lobo in the role of Rooster Cogburn, a cranky and drunk lawman who accompanies a young girl on a quest for vengeance. However, King's editors, Brittany Holzherr and Jamie Rich, suggested taking Lobo out and making Supergirl the Rooster character. This resulted in one of the most beloved comics of the last few years, one that completely reinvented the character of Supergirl for the better.
As for "Supergirl" the movie, including Lobo, is an interesting choice, but one that (in grand James Gunn fashion) is probably not what most fans expect. Gunn is a master in the art of misdirection and marketing, and chances are slim that Lobo will really be a huge part of the story, considering how closely it seems to be adhering to the comic and how little room there is in that story for yet another villain. Instead, Lobo will likely take the place of the bounty hunter that appears early in the story, has a brief encounter with Supergirl, then gets his ass kicked. This would be enough to sell new audiences on Momoa playing a new DC character, and enough to gauge interest in more Lobo appearances in the future without shoehorning him into "Supergirl."
"Supergirl" hits theaters on June 26, 2026.