The Supergirl Trailer Offers Our First Quick Look At Jason Momoa As Lobo

Ever since she crash-landed at the Fortress of Solitude at the end of "Superman" and cursed at the Man of Steel, Milly Alcock's Kara Zol-El stole the hearts of fans everywhere with her irreverent, drunken portrayal of the last daughter of Krypton. She is very clearly a much different kind of hero than her cousin, another reinvention of the character that follows in the footsteps of portrayals like "My Adventures with Superman," turning Supergirl into Vegeta from "Dragon Ball Z."

Now, we finally have our first look at "Supergirl" thanks to its trailer, and we have many thoughts, most of which are all about the biggest DC cameo in the preview. Jason Momoa is back in a DC movie, this time playing The Main Man Lobo; the Ultimate Bastich, the unkillable intergalactic bounty hunter. The character was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen in the pages of "Omega Men" in 1983 as a hardened alien mercenary, but the character went through a reinvention in the 1990s that saw him become more of a parody of the dark and gritty superhero archetype of the time. In short, he is an edgelord with a cool demonic motorcycle and a dark sense of humor.

This is the character Momoa was born to play, and the piece of casting every comics fan dreamed about the moment Zack Snyder began developing a cinematic universe based on DC characters. Having Momoa, a guy who can play both a stoic, hulking barbarian like Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones" but also the flamboyant and hilariously charming psychopath Dante in "Fast X," play a character that "devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it" is a brilliant piece of casting. That being said, the inclusion of Lobo in this movie does raise some questions.