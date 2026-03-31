The Supergirl Trailer Gives Kara Zor-El A Role We Rarely See For Movie Women

"One Battle After Another," which took home the Oscar for Best Picture, is a film anchored by one of Leonardo DiCaprio's finest performances, playing a stoned-stupid former revolutionary named Bob who, in his words, "can't get over the first hurdle." Bob joins the ranks of other washed-up, drunken/stoner heroes like Will Smith in the titular "Hancock," Paul Newman's Frank Galvin in "The Verdict," and even Simon Pegg in Edgar Wright's beloved "Shaun of the Dead." It's a character type that we've seen countless times on screens big and small, but almost exclusively portrayed by men. Fortunately, for my fellow disastrous women, "Supergirl" is boldly inviting Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) to the party.

"Supergirl" is based on the precious eight-issue comic mini-series "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely, in which our hero is ... going through it, to put it kindly. She's desperate to self-medicate to cope with her internal anguish, so she frequently travels to planets with red suns to zap her powers enough to allow her to get drunk. She's not yet hit rock bottom, but she's partying her face off trying to find it. Cinema has no problem depicting women who could be the captain of the Hot Mess Express, but those women are seldom allowed to be heroes as well. It's a frustrating double standard where male heroes are allowed to be complex, unlikable, chaotic, flawed, and morally ambiguous while saving the world, while women are held to a higher standard of moral purity.

Cinematic traditions demand that "strong female characters" double as "good role models," and this not only makes for incredibly repetitive (see: boring as hell) stories, but also perpetuates a standard of womanhood that is impossible for women to meet in real life.