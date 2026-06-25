Supergirl's Budget & How Much It Needs To Make At The Box Office Explained

DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, along with the brass at Warner Bros., are continuing to expand the scope of the DC Universe. The latest entry in the universe is "Supergirl," which stars Milly Alcock ("House of the Dragon") as Superman's Kryptonian cousin, Kara Zor-El. Last year, "Superman" became the biggest comic book movie of 2025 at the box office. But how will his cousin fare? That remains to be seen, but the bar for success is still pretty high.

As of this writing, "Supergirl" is only just now making its way to theaters, so we can't analyze what it has (or hasn't) made yet. That said, early projections suggest that "Supergirl" may not fly very high at the box office, with DC's latest expected to open in the $50 million range domestically. What we can do, though, is look at what the movie cost to produce and what it would need to make in order to be considered a financial success. We can also look at what's been said in terms of what the studio would evidently be happy with.

Director Craig Gillespie's take on the Girl of Steel carries a reported $170 million budget, which doesn't account for marketing costs. That's a little less than "Superman," which cost north of $200 million. The very rough rule-of-thumb that is often followed is that a movie needs to make 2.5 times its budget to be considered successful. In this case, that would put the number at $425 million globally.

In terms of how the box office actually works, generally speaking, theaters keep around half of the money from ticket sales. Marketing a blockbuster isn't cheap. Even if WB was wildly thrifty and that number is under $100 million, its total investment would still be at least $250 million.