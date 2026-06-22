5 Reasons Why Pixar's Toy Story 5 Ruled The Box Office

Disney and Pixar just delivered one of the biggest box office hits of 2026 thus far. "Toy Story 5" posted a monster opening weekend, dethroning "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" for the biggest of the year to date. "Mario" opened to $131.7 million domestically and became Hollywood's first $1 billion hit of 2026, so Woody and Buzz are instantly in good company.

Directed by Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris, "Toy Story 5" opened to a colossal $160 million domestically to go with $152 million internationally for a whopping $312 million global opening. This sets a new record for the "Toy Story" franchise, topping the debut of "Toy Story 4" ($120.9 million domestic), which was one of several movies that made more than $1 billion when Disney made a ridiculous amount of money at the box office in 2019. Again, this bodes very well for the new movie's long term prospects.

The latest entry in Pixar's longest-running franchise centers on Jessie (Joan Cusack), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), and the rest of the gang as their jobs are threatened when Lilypad (Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device, arrives. She brings her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie, and Woody (Tom Hanks) is called in for help.

This isn't just business as usual. This is taking a very successful thing and making it more successful than it's ever been. So, how did Disney and Pixar manage to so successfully bring "Toy Story" back again and make it bigger than ever? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Toy Story 5" ruled the box office on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.