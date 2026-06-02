The Mandalorian And Grogu Set An Unwanted Star Wars Record At The Box Office

When "The Mandalorian and Grogu" opened in theaters, it did so in a softer-than-expected fashion, particularly for a "Star Wars" movie. This is "Star Wars," after all, and, in the Disney era, it's a franchise that has produced several hits that have grossed at least $1 billion. I argued that, despite the relatively smaller opening, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" was a win for "Star Wars" at the box office. I may have been overly optimistic.

During its second weekend in theaters, director Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian and Grogu" dropped a whopping 70% from its opening, taking in just $24.4 million and falling to third place. That means it suffered the worst second weekend drop ever for a "Star Wars" movie, bigger than "Solo" (65%) and even bigger than the much-hated "Clone Wars" animated movie (61%). Even the ever-divisive "The Rise of Skywalker" only dropped 59% in its second weekend. In short? Not great.

Favreau's big screen take on "The Mandalorian" placed behind both "Backrooms" ($81.4 million) and "Obsession" ($27.4 million), two horror movies that led to one of the most important weekends ever at the box office. That's in no small part because they both overshadowed a new "Star Wars" movie, the first in nearly seven years. That would have been unthinkable even a handful of weeks ago.

The only decent news is that Mando and Baby Yoda did okay overseas in weekend two, pulling in $27.8 million. Normally, "Star Wars" is very domestic-heavy. To date, the movie has earned $246.9 million worldwide against a reported $165 million budget. It's not yet an outright flop but, depending on how things go from here, it could be. That leaves Disney with an awful lot to think about.