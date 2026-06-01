Backrooms And Obsession Led One Of The Most Important Weekends Ever At The Box Office

This past weekend, "Backrooms" and "Obsession" led the box office in what will go down in history as a wildly important moment for the future of cinema. Horror doing big business at the box office is nothing new. Horror is not "back." What sticks out is that this pair of horror movies hail from young filmmakers who got their start on YouTube and are appealing to Gen Z in a way Hollywood hasn't managed to previously, at least not on this scale. We're seeing a real "before" and "after" moment unfold.

Hailing from A24, "Backrooms" has already secured its future as a franchise, with director Kane Parsons' feature directorial debut opening to $81.4 million domestically and $36.5 million internationally for a $118 million global debut. It was the number one movie worldwide and still has quite a few overseas markets left to open in. Oh, and it was made on a reported budget of just $10 million, meaning it's instantly profitable for all involved.

Then there's "Obsession." Directed by Curry Barker, it once again increased its take at the box office in its third weekend, pulling in $26.4 million domestically. That's a 10% increase over its second weekend haul. What's most impressive is that "Obsession" did something no other horror movie had done before, increasing by nearly 40% on its second weekend to $24 million, after posting a bigger-than-expected opening. It's now earned $148 million worldwide and counting.

Even more amazing? Barker's buzzy, widely-acclaimed feature debut was made for less than $1 million, later getting acquired by Focus Features for $14 million. That was money incredibly well spent. "Obsession" had already cemented the trend in horror of YouTubers crossing over into Hollywood. Now? It's more than just a trend.