5 Reasons Why The Mandalorian & Grogu Was A Win For Star Wars At The Box Office

"Star Wars" is back on the big screen and, though it doesn't quite have that same feel that "The Force Awakens" had in 2015, this franchise is always a big deal. In this case, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is shouldering the weight of being the first "Star Wars" movie in nearly seven years, dating back to the complicated $1 billion box office hit that was "The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019. So, how did it shake out? Well, it's a little complicated. At the same time, it's not all that complicated, all things considered.

Directed by Jon Favreau, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" opened with an estimated $81.9 million domestically over Memorial Day weekend. When adding in the Monday holiday, that number grows to $102 million. The movie also added a further $63 million overseas, giving it a $165 million global start. As fate would have it, the silver screen interpretation of the Disney+ TV show "The Mandalorian" carries a reported $165 million production budget.

On the one hand, it's the lowest opening for a Disney-era "Star Wars" movie, trailing slightly behind 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" ($84.4 million three-day/$103 million four-day), which also opened over Memorial Day. But this film also has a lot more upside in the coming weeks/months, despite the fact that critics were largely divided on "The Mandalorian and Grogu."

So, how does this look for Disney and Lucasfilm taking the bigger picture into account? In short, it's a win on multiple fronts, even if it's not a massive win in terms of raw box office dollars. We're going to look at the biggest reasons why this movie's opening is a win for "Star Wars." Let's get into it.