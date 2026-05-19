The Mandalorian And Grogu's Rotten Tomatoes Score Will Disappoint Star Wars Fans

After a nearly seven-year break, audiences around the world are gearing up to see a new "Star Wars" movie in theaters again. "The Mandalorian and Grogu" not only brings the characters from the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" to the big screen for the first time, it's also the first film in the franchise since the complicated $1 billion box office hit that was 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker.". Undoubtedly, everyone at Disney and Lucasfilm hoped that this would be a home run. Unfortunately, the early critical reaction promises something far more divisive.

As of this writing, director Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian and Grogu" sits at a 62% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes after 76 reviews. While that's still "fresh," it's on the lower end for a "Star Wars" movie overall and lies in the same ballpark as 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" (69%) and 2002's "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" (62%), which was the middle chapter in George Lucas' prequel trilogy.

/Film's Jeremy Mathai wrote that "Star Wars" has "never felt duller" in his review of "The Mandalorian and Grogu." He's not alone, but a slight majority of critics were charmed by what Favreau accomplished in bringing these characters to the silver screen. There is, however, much more to "Star Wars" than just critical opinion. A lot of it comes down to how audiences feel about the movie.

Take "The Rise of Skywalker," for example. It holds a 51% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, the worst score for any live-action "Star Wars" movie to date. Yet, it carries an audience score of 86%, which is pretty respectable. By contrast, 2017's franchise-changing box office smash "The Last Jedi" has a great 91% critical approval rating but is saddled with a rough 41% audience score.