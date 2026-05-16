Why The Mandalorian And Grogu Doesn't Need Box Office Records To Be A Win For Star Wars

It's been nearly seven years, but at long last, a galaxy far, far away is returning to a theater near you. With "The Mandalorian and Grogu" releasing next weekend, it marks the first time that we've had a "Star Wars" movie on the big screen since 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker," which became the most complicated $1 billion box office hit in history. Fortunately for Disney and Lucasfilm, this latest entry in the storied franchise doesn't need to break any box office records to go down as a winner.

Directed by Jon Favreau, one of the key creatives behind the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," the movie is currently projected to debut between $74 and $90 million domestically, per Box Office Theory. Mind you, that's just through Sunday. Monday, May 25, is Memorial Day, and once that holiday is factored in, the number could surpass $100 million on the higher end. Earlier tracking numbers had it doing more modestly, at $80 million or more (per Deadline) over the four-day holiday weekend.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" carries a reported $165 million production budget, which is far lower than most other Disney-era "Star Wars" movies, all of which have been closer to $300 million. With that in mind, it could do "Solo: A Star Wars Story" numbers ($84 million opening/$393 million worldwide) and be okay. "Solo" is the only "Star Wars" movie to lose money for Disney, thanks in no small part to its inflated budget. This movie doesn't have the same issue.

Does Disney want its first "Star Wars" movie in six and a half years to make more than $400 million worldwide? Yes. But with an equivalent overseas turnout, it would currently be on pace to do over/under $500 million globally, depending on legs and reception.