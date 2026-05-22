The Mandalorian And Grogu Proves Star Wars Fans Are Missing The Point — My Son Showed Me The Way

This article contains minor spoilers for "The Mandalorian and Grogu."

There's been a lot of ink spilled, literal and digital, about the worth and value of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" and whether or not the feature-length "Mandalorian" spin-off deserves the theatrical experience. Or whether or not this particular "Star Wars" film delves deep enough into a character arc, or whether or not it advances a metaplot further along. Others still are arguing about whether the movie's fan service goes too far or not far enough. For me, I'm usually more worried about whether or not a "Star Wars" film uplifts me and makes me happy, but even then, perhaps we've all been missing the point.

How badly we've all been missing the point didn't become so nakedly apparent to me as it did when I was leaving my first screening of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" with my 10-year-old, and we were having a conversation afterward. During that conversation, deep as only a conversation between a father and pre-teen kid can be, he made me realize that we were all way off the mark, and wrong doesn't even begin to cover it. He harkened back to something George Lucas, creator of "Star Wars," has been saying for years, and he didn't even know it. (I doubt my kid has even heard Lucas say it.)

As recently as the 2024 Cannes Film Festival (via The Hollywood Reporter), Lucas reiterated that his "Star Wars" films were meant for kids who "don't know what they're doing and are asking all the big questions: What should I be worried about? What's important in life? And 'Star Wars' has all of those things in there. They're buried in there, but you definitely get it, especially if you're young."