The Mandalorian And Grogu Could Usher In A Welcome New Era For Star Wars

The wait is nearly over: "Star Wars" is about to make its return to the big screen in just a matter of months. "The Mandalorian and Grogu" just got a fun new trailer, one that finally gives fans of the franchise a better sense of what this movie is actually going to be. Put simply, it looks like director Jon Favreau is taking what he did on "The Mandalorian" and making it bigger. That's probably a good idea, in light of the show's popularity. But it also could signal the start of a whole new era for "Star Wars" storytelling, particularly on the movie side of things.

It's been more than six years since a "Star Wars" film graced the silver screen in the form of the rather complicated $1 billion hit "The Rise of Skywalker." At various points in time, this wouldn't have been all that unusual. But when Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, that seemed unfathomable. It felt very much like a galaxy far, far away was going to be in a theater near you every year, if not every other year. But there was a pretty big problem with that plan, and it was quick to reveal itself.

"The Force Awakens" was a genuinely monumental pop cultural event in 2015 because it brought more than "Star Wars" back; it also brought back the original trilogy's stars and the promise of much more to come. A year later, "Rogue One" was able to turn two lines of text into a billion-dollar hit that remains loved to this day. Then things got tricky.

Without reopening the larger conversation, "The Last Jedi" was unquestionably intensely divisive, and "Solo" bombed at the box office right after that. It turned out that making "Star Wars" movies cultural events every year wasn't tenable.