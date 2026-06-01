What Backrooms' Box Office Means For The Future Of The Franchise

It was a banner weekend at the box office. Director Kane Parsons, at the ripe young age of 20, just topped the charts with his feature directorial debut "Backrooms." But this wasn't just the run-of-the-mill, good opening weekend for a horror movie. Rather, this is one of the most surprisingly huge openings of the modern era. It has all but secured a spot for Parsons as the architect of horror's next big cinematic franchise.

Hailing for A24, "Backrooms" opened to an astoundingly huge $81.4 million domestically. Those are just estimates, though, so that number could very well climb even higher once the final totals are tallied. The movie also pulled in $36.5 million overseas, giving it a $118 million global start against a mere $10 million production budget. It's a new opening weekend record for A24, beating "Civil War" (which opened to just shy of $26 million in 2024). That's shattering a record, if ever there were such a thing.

It already looked like "Backrooms" was going to be the biggest surprise box office hit of the summer even a couple of weeks ago. Less than two weeks ago, high-end estimates for this movie were still hovering in the $35 million range. The fact that it opened north of $80 million, something very few movies of any kind have done over the past handful of years, is beyond surprising. When we consider a $10 million film made by a director who isn't even old enough to legally have a beer in the United States is behind this current phenomenon, it gets even more eye-popping.

At this point, it's not a matter of if A24 and Parsons turn this into a multi-movie franchise, it's a matter of how quickly they get the ball rolling. Negotiations are undoubtedly already underway.