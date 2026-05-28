What Are The Backrooms? Origins And History Explained

It all started with a picture of a yellowing office that creeped people out. That's where "The Backrooms," the viral internet sensation that has now inspired a major motion picture, comes from. Director Kane Parsons' "Backrooms" is poised to be the biggest box office surprise of the summer. But where did this movie originate? What is it based on? The history of this internet sensation is bizarre, but it's also part of a larger trend.

What became known as "The Backrooms" traces its roots to a thread on 4chan in 2019. Several years prior, an image of a large, carpeted, empty, yellow room had circulated on various message boards. However, when a user on 4Chan posted the image and asked users to quote "post disquieting images that just feel 'off,'" it became something more.

Users did precisely that, helping to create the sub-genre we refer to as liminal horror, which includes films like "Backrooms" and "Exit 8." As for "The Backrooms" more specifically, a user in that 4chan thread shared one very important comment, which helped build out the fictional history of this particularly creepypasta. Alongside an image of strange, steel structures in the water, the following text appeared: