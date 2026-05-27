Backrooms Review: Kane Parsons's Debut Is A Skin-Crawling Liminal Nightmare

Kane Parsons' "Backrooms" arrives carrying the kind of mythology most debut filmmakers could only dream of. Parsons, the youngest filmmaker ever to work with A24 and among the youngest directors to helm a studio-produced feature, expands his viral liminal-horror web series of the same name into something more ambitious than a straightforward creepypasta adaptation like "Channel Zero." The result is an unnerving psychological horror-drama that thrives on atmosphere, uncertainty, and the queasy feeling that reality itself has quietly slipped off its axis.

From its opening, "Backrooms" demonstrates a suffocating sense of dread. Parsons understands that the true terror of liminal horror isn't what's lurking in the shadows, but the endless, uncanny emptiness surrounding it. With flickering fluorescent lights, stale yellow corridors, and abandoned office spaces that seem to stretch forever, the film weaponizes negative space with shocking assurance. For a movie built largely from empty rooms and long hallways, it's incredibly hypnotic, pulling viewers deeper into its maze-like hell, one unnerving room at a time.

Renate Reinsve stars as Dr. Mary Kline, a therapist who ventures into an otherworldly dimension in search of her missing patient, Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a divorced salesman who uncovers the titular backrooms (aka "The Complex") in the basement of his furniture store. Following the film's world premiere, critics were united in their deep affection for Parsons' horror story, and with good reason. "Backrooms" is a skin-crawling, liminal nightmare. Even if the existing web series arguably works better as a medium for the seemingly infinite possibilities found in the world Parsons created, the film will certainly captivate audiences beyond the millions already familiar with his work. As a feature, the story sometimes feels like it's fighting its own destiny, but when "Backrooms" works, it's an arresting triumph and one of the strongest debut features in years.