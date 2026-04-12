What Is Liminal Horror? The Viral Trend Behind Backrooms And Exit 8 Explained

Following the release of 2025's psychological horror "Exit 8," and with A24's "Backrooms" set to bring liminal horror to the masses, many will be wondering about this emerging sub-genre and its online origins. "Backrooms" is directed by Kane Parsons, the VFX artist behind the "Backrooms" web series, which became an internet phenomenon in 2022. That series was, in turn, based on an image posted on multiple message boards in the 2010s, which depicted an empty office bathed in sickly yellow fluorescent light. This image and the online lore it spawned have become prominent examples of the liminal space aesthetic and its offshoot, liminal horror. But what exactly do these still burgeoning stylistic movements actually mean?

In February 2026, a "Backrooms" trailer promised a faithful translation of the viral internet sensation. But this won't be the first time online horror aesthetics have appeared in movies. 2023's "Skinamarink" had a distinct look heavily informed by online horror works, with grainy images of a dimly lit suburban home conjuring feelings of unease and creeping dread. LEGO bricks strewn across a carpet, wood paneling barely lit by a pallid glow. It was all familiar and yet somehow disturbing in a way that suggested something had gone terribly wrong.

Just what that something was remained unclear, but that was sort of the point. Liminal horror is all about exploiting that elusive, vague sense of unease that comes from the clash between familiarity and the unknown. But there's even more to it than that. Liminal space and its adjacent horror sensibility speak to deeper feelings of lost hope that will almost certainly come to define large parts of horror filmmaking over the coming decade. So, if you don't know what liminal horror actually is, now's the time to brush up.