What Is Analog Horror? The True Meaning Of Skinamarink's Subgenre

Analog horror boasts dynamic corners, as the subgenre accommodates stories that take different approaches to horror. Some stories are more heartbreaking than most, like the dreamcore web series "Sins of the Past," while others tap into classic primal fears, like the deeply disturbing Basswood County series. However, one of the first instances of analog horror that has come to flesh out and define the subgenre is Kris Straub's "Local 58," a YouTube series where the titular television channel's regular programming is repeatedly hijacked by unnerving found footage. Straub's series was the first to describe itself as analog horror, hence establishing what would be traditionally associated with this unique subgenre.

To call "Local 58" an internet sensation is an understatement. It mimics the news-bulletin format of the "Special Bulletin" variety and subverts it, using segmented videos to set up the horror and then unleash it. Straub cements a defining aspect of the subgenre right off the bat: the twisted appeal of an emergency broadcast, which interrupts the humdrum of our existence to alert us to a danger that is both unpredictable and alien. While these PSAs urge us to remain calm, they continuously heighten the anxiety through subtle context cues, using genre aesthetics like glitches and obsolete tech to drive the point home. "Local 58" also casts suspicion on things we've taken for granted, like the moon (!), on which odd messages appear to destabilize our sense of reality.

While a web series immediately signals that it's fiction (despite being eerily convincing), some internet sensations use analog horror in covert ways to appear concerningly real. Tony Domenico's "Petscop" is the most successful example of a YouTube "Let's Play" series claiming authenticity, where the channel owner wades through an obscure, long-lost game that he seems to have stumbled upon. Viewers debated the existence of the game for the longest time, as the surreal, jarring gameplay is fleshed out well enough for one to believe that such a mysterious title exists for a purpose yet unknown.

The combination of Domenico acting as a flesh-and-blood narrator and the game's indie, ARG-like aesthetics creates a haunting tale about abuse, corruption, and rebirth. I still find myself going back to this gameplay series for more, as Domenico consciously embedded elements that are waiting to be uncovered in the background. The fact that "Petscop" was not identified as fiction until after the series' completion is testimony to the visceral power of analog horror, which can mimic reality a little too well for our collective comfort.