An '80s Television Movie About Atomic Bombs Was So Realistic That It Terrified The Public

Fictional narratives presented in news-bulletin format have always been a magnet for controversy. Orson Welles' 1938 radio episode "The War of the Worlds" comes to mind, which caused widespread panic after audiences mistook it for an announcement of a real Martian invasion. Welles' Halloween special was supposed to be an adaptation of H.G. Wells' eponymous sci-fi novel, but the jarring nature of the format (coupled with the absence of commercial breaks) breathed false legitimacy into this fictional premise. After a 23-year-old Welles publicly apologized for the unintended panic caused by the radio episode, the news-bulletin format was severely criticized, as it was perceived as a storytelling medium that could be used to "trick" the general public.

While we need to approach such perceptions with nuance, this format has proven problematic for audiences that have disregarded repeated disclaimers attached to works of fiction. Another prominent example of such format-related outrage is when BBC1 broadcast the mockumentary television film "Ghostwatch," whose simulated live TV format confused folks so much that it created considerable uproar. BBC received countless phone calls in the aftermath, as the phone number shown on screen (for audiences to contact and relay paranormal experiences) happened to be the channel's standard call-in number. Despite assurances that the show was fictional, the perennially busy phone line made folks believe that this "on-air" horror show was real.

Circumstances were no different for 1983's "Special Bulletin," a made-for-television film broadcast on NBC, which also followed an on-air news bulletin format to convey its tense, dramatic story. In this film, news about a terrorist organization and a homemade atomic bomb created real-life nationwide panic, as the presentation of these events felt a bit too real for folks watching at home. Was such a panicked reaction warranted, and is "Special Bulletin" any good? Let's investigate.