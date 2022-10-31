Ghostwatch At 30: The Brilliant BBC Halloween Stunt That Terrified The Nation

I was still dressed as a mummy when I sat down to watch TV after trick-or-treating on Halloween night in 1992. I was a skinny lad, so binding my limbs tightly in bandages made me look more like a weird spindly white insect than King Tut. Self-conscious of this, I wore my Adidas bench coat over the costume, which completely ruined the effect.

I couldn't tell you what my costume was 12 months earlier or the following year, but Halloween of '92 remains so clear in my mind because that was the night of "Ghostwatch." I loved anything related to the supernatural, so I just couldn't wait: The BBC was conducting a live paranormal investigation into poltergeist activity! It was a big event heavily publicized in the run-up to Halloween, and 11 million viewers tuned in that night. The next day the whole country was talking about it.

"Ghostwatch" wasn't a real live ghost hunt, but rather a supernatural drama film produced under the BBC's Screen One banner months in advance. Unfortunately, many people didn't see that memo and either missed or ignored the writer and cast credits at the start of the program, taking it as a real-life incident. During the transmission, the BBC's phone lines were inundated with calls from alarmed viewers.

It was the UK's "War of the Worlds" moment and the outrage was predictably stoked by the tabloids. There were rumors that people had even died from fright (we'll touch on that later), adding to the film's terrifying reputation. I was scared s***less, but absolutely loved it; those of us who recorded it on VHS pored over our tapes, trying to spot all the fleeting glimpses of Pipes, the malevolent ghost in the story. The BBC backed away from "Ghostwatch" in the aftermath, which only added to its enduring mystique.