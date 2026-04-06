The Backrooms Movie Proves One Of The Best Horror TV Shows Ever Was A Decade Too Early

The upcoming "Backrooms" will try to take a viral internet sensation and turn it into a prestige A24 horror film. That's exciting, as it suggests mass culture might be ready to embrace online horror aesthetics and ideas in a way it thus far hasn't. But in the case of "Channel Zero," a Syfy horror anthology series that loosely adapted internet Creepypastas, this is all somewhat tragic, because it proves the series came along too soon to really be accepted.

There's something exhilarating about the arrival of the next generation of filmmakers, who are the first to have grown up in the internet age. It's already resulted in some of the most interesting and subversive filmmaking of recent years. There's a reason "Skinamarink" looks the way it does, with director Kyle Edward Ball having previously run a YouTube series and generally being heavily influenced by internet aesthetics. "I Saw the TV Glow" flew under the radar in 2024 but was one of the best horror movies of the year, melding visions of the online mediascape with a perfectly rendered aesthetic tribute to TV shows of the early 2000s (most notably, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"). Now "Backrooms" is poised to bring that same darkly nostalgic internet-forged aesthetic to the masses.

At a time when so much of moviemaking — heck, mass culture as a whole — seems to be about regurgitating old ideas, these young filmmakers are finding a way to reckon with their youth in interesting ways that genuinely feel new and different. Which is why it's such a shame that "Channel Zero" was canceled after four seasons. Despite always being unique and terrifying, the show never became a big hit, but that might be different today. "Channel Zero" was ahead of its time — a mid-2010s show looking for a mid-2020s audience.