Backrooms Could Be The Biggest Surprise Box Office Hit Of The Summer

Things have largely been very encouraging at the box office in 2026 thus far. 2025 was a major disappointment at the box office; on the flip side, domestic ticket sales failed to cross the $9 billion mark. Things are looking up, though, and the summer has been delivering the goods. The next big summer hit, however, won't be a big superhero movie or another franchise tentpole. It's going to be a horror movie from a director who isn't even old enough to legally drink beer yet. "Backrooms" may well be the biggest surprise of the summer.

Directed by Kane Parsons, A24's "Backrooms" is expected to open between $25 and $33 million domestically when it arrives next weekend, per Box Office Theory. For a movie with a $10 million budget, that's downright stellar. Earlier estimates were more conservative, hovering in the $20 million range (per Deadline). To be clear, that would still be incredible, and this is just North American numbers. Depending on overseas interest, this could be a monster hit.

The movie is based on Parsons' very successful series of YouTube shorts. A24 decided to take a shot and let Parsons bring his vision to the big screen. Based on the early numbers, it looks like that's going to prove to be a brilliant decision. Much in the same way that Markiplier's "Iron Lung" shocked the box office earlier this year, the YouTube-to-Hollywood pipeline is bringing unexpected riches to theaters around the world.

The difference? "Iron Lung" topped out at $50 million worldwide. An incredible sum for a self-distributed $3 million movie. But "Backrooms" is looking to be a straight-up, unqualified, mainstream hit from a major studio.