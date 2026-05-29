Masters Of The Universe Might Get Buried By Scary Movie At The Box Office

One of the most bizarre and unexpected box-office battles of the summer is about to unfold. On one side, we have the long-awaited, live-action remake of "Masters of the Universe," which hails from Amazon MGM Studios. On the other end, we have Paramount's new "Scary Movie," which brings the series back to its R-rated roots. 2010s Hollywood logic would tell you the big-budget franchise based on a beloved '80s property would run away with it. That's not how this one is going to go down, though.

As of this writing, director Travis Knight's "Masters of the Universe" is projected to open between $25 and $35 million domestically when it arrives next weekend, per Box Office Theory. Meanwhile, director Michael Tiddes' "Scary Movie" (the sixth in the franchise overall) is eyeing a debut in the $35 to $52 million range. The ceiling for "Scary Movie" has increased in recent weeks, too. Earlier tracking (per Deadline) had the reboot/sequel doing $35 to $40 million, while "MOTU" was hovering in the $35 million range. The floor has gotten lower on that front.

This is the kind of summer movie match-up that theater owners like to see. On paper, these are two movies that can absolutely co-exist. While it's not the bombshell box office success that was Barbenheimer, this double bill features an R-rated, raunchy horror-comedy and a big-budget fantasy franchise blockbuster. The difference between the 2010s and now, though, is that the horror/comedy is almost certainly going to come out on top. Times have changed.

Both of these movies ultimately have very different goals and needs. The question is, can "Masters of the Universe" still do what Amazon MGM needs it to do? Can "Scary Movie" help lead an unlikely theatrical comedy comeback?