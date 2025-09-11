Scary Movie 6 Will Parody 7 Classic (And Not-So-Classic) Modern Horror Movies

The spoof movie craze died a horrible death after the wave of excruciating parodies from Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer unleashed upon audiences throughout the 2000s, but much like Pennywise, the dormant subgenre could be coming back to slay in a big way. Akiva Schaffer's hilarious "Naked Gun" reboot proved that there's room on the big screen for movies centered around a bunch of dumb gags parodying the cultural landscape. With that in mind, it really does feel like the perfect time for another "Scary Movie." The state of horror has gone through so many significant shifts that there's a wealth of movies, characters and tropes to poke fun at. 2013's "Scary Movie V" may have stopped the franchise in its tracks, but the development of "Scary Movie 6" is made all the more exciting knowing that the Wayans are returning to revive what they started. Well, they kind of are.

The first two installments of the "Scary Movie" franchise were directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans ("White Chicks"), with the following entries being helmed respectively by David Zucker ("Airplane!") and Malcolm D. Lee ("Girls Trip"). "Scary Movie 6" is not being directed by Keenan, but Michael Tiddes, also known as the filmmaker behind those terrible Marlon Wayans-led spoof movies like "Fifty Shades of Black" and the two "A Haunted House" movies. Screenwriter Rick Alvarez is also hopping onboard the horror comedy franchise, which doesn't inspire a lot of confidence. What does, however, is Keenan, Marlon and Shawn Wayans, who are all involved with the film. Here's hoping their material overrides Tiddes and Alvarez's worst impulses because, as flawed as the early "Scary Movies" were (especially in regard to its repugnant transphobia), there are still some great jokes that still endure. It's a problematic favorite for sure.

The question on everyone's mind when "Scary Movie 6" was announced was which movies they were going to lampoon, and I think we have our answer. In a recent interview with ComicBookMovie, Marlon Wayans gave a rundown of seven horror movies that have the potential to be made fun of. The titles included "Scream," "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "Heretic," "Longlegs," "Nope," "Get Out" and "Sinners." I see some familiar names, as well as a whole bunch of memorable newcomers that only entered the genre-space within the past decade or so. What does this mean for the plot of "Scary Movie 6?" Well, there's a couple of ways to look at it.