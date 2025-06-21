The Worst Comedies Ever Made May Be Accidental Masterpieces

Throughout the '00s, audiences were repeatedly subjected to a long series of decreasingly funny and wholly execrable spoof "Movie" movies. The trend kicked off in 2000 with the release of Keenen Ivory Wayans' "Scary Movie," a spoof of "Scream" and all the other 1990s slasher films that were still in vogue at the time. "Scary Movie" added slapstick elements, underwear shots, stoner humor, gay panic jokes, and too many gags about semen and other bodily fluids. The film, however, made $278 million on a mere $19 million budget, so it was all but assured that sequels would come.

Over the decade, there were four sequels to "Scary Movie," with each one taking aim at the pop horror movies of the day, from "Saw" to "The Grudge" to "Signs" to the remake of "The Evil Dead." The movies didn't serve as winking criticisms of modern horror movie tropes, nor did they affectionately rib the weaknesses in a genre that the filmmakers loved. Instead, they served as repositories of references, hoping to elicit laughter or thrills from the very base act of recognition.

The makers of the "Scary Movie" movies would repeat a scene or borrow a character from a recent pop film, make them look a little cheaper, and then have them slip on a banana peel (or get hit by a car, or get killed by a falling cow). There was no commentary. There was just the shock of recognition, followed by a cheap sight gag.

Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer were among the writers of "Scary Movie," and they rode that film's success into a whole subgenre of spoofs that remained frustratingly popular, despite being critically reviled. Their movies (which we'll get into below) were wildly hated, with an average 2.2% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. They are often considered the nadir of modern cinema.

But what if these terrible spoof movies are doing something secretly, unintentionally brilliant? What if, in a conceptual sense, they are distilling cinema down to its base chemicals?