How Jean-Luc Godard Went From Playful Critic To Film School Staple

Jean-Luc Godard passed away on September 13, 2022 at the age of 91. In a vast and prolific career that spanned seven decades (Godard directed his first feature in 1955, his most recent in 2018) Godard never once shied away from confrontation. Godard was a film brat of the highest order, who used his early New Wave films as a playful, somewhat bitter commentary on the insidious infiltration of cinematic images into our minds. His most celebrated film, "Breathless" (1960), takes place in a world where characters have internalized an ineffable sense of "cool" they learned directly from American movies; in one scene, Jean-Paul Belmondo, sporting a fedora and cigarette, spends a moment to look at a headshot of Humphrey Bogart, a photo he seems to regard like a mirror.

Much hay has been made by talented and insightful essayists over the impact Godard has had on modern filmmaking. He made movies about people who lived in movies. He was of a generation of French filmmakers who was raised in movie houses stuffed with Hollywood classics, international imports, and local filmmakers that Godard likely knew personally. Godard and his peers were also critics prior to being filmmakers — Godard wrote for the tragically shuttered Cahiers du Cinéma — and their works typcially stood as commentaries on other movies. If one watches French New Wave films in the order of their release, one might see a snarky, jibe-ridden conversation emerge. "You think car crashes are trite? I'll give you trite!"

As such, any film wherein characters discuss movies — or who seem to have based their entire personalities around pre-existing movie personalities — are children of Godard. "Slacker," "Reservoir Dogs," "Clerks," and "Scream" are the self-aware descendants of "Breathless."