Jean-Luc Godard, Legendary French New Wave Director, Has Died At 91

Godard was an inspiration to many, and to me personally, because of how he got his start. The filmmaker originated on the film scene as a critic, having written for Cahiers du Cinema many times in the 1950s before transitioning into filmmaking with a bang in 1960. He premiered his first film, "Breathless," that year at the Berlin Film Festival, where it went on to win the Silver Bear. The movie changed cinema as it was known at that time by incorporating meta elements, including fourth wall breaks and jump cuts. Jean Seberg and Jean-Paul Belmondo starred in the feature, and went on to become major players in the French New Wave world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Godard's major contribution to cinema was his idea that a movie was both the story it was telling and the story of the movie itself — how it was made and how the viewer apprehended it. All of Godard's films were, in a sense, about film." There's nothing that makes that sentiment more true than the filmmaker's behemoth of a career.