First Masters Of The Universe Movie Reactions Have Critics Saying The Same Thing
By the power of — well, you know the rest. Decades removed from the popular '80s franchise of "He-Man," Hollywood has once again heard the siren call of Eternia and crafted another blockbuster designed to take advantage of our collective nostalgia with "Masters of the Universe." Of course, it's always been an open question whether kids these days will have the same appetite for an admittedly cheesy (although fans would describe it as "earnest") fantasy property known for its colorful characters, bright locales, and rather low-budget charms. But Amazon has never met an IP it shied away from exploiting, so this year brings another attempt at rebooting the franchise in live-action.
Yet, against all odds, critics actually seem united in praise over this new movie. That might have something to do with lead star Nicholas Galitzine, the now-hulking heartthrob known for the Prime Video rom-com "Red, White & Royal Blue" and especially the romantic dramedy "The Idea of You." But don't overlook the contributions of director Travis Knight, the filmmaker behind acclaimed movies like the stop-motion "Kubo and the Two Strings" and 2018's "Transformers" spin-off/prequel "Bumblebee." Should critical praise translate to actual box office dollars, we might very well have another huge property on our hands.
But that's getting ahead of ourselves. For now, critics have taken to social media following the worldwide premiere of "Masters of the Universe" in Los Angeles to share their thoughts on the buzzy, big-budget flick. Read on to see their first reactions for yourself!
Critics are united in their praise for Masters of the Universe
On one hand, it's always been a tricky prospect to bring this property to life in a way that actually resonates with audiences; the 1987 live-action "Masters of the Universe" movie didn't exactly light a fire under anyone, though it's since gone on to enjoy cult classic status among diehards. On the other hand, how hard could it possibly be to take what clearly worked in animation and simply translate those silly sensibilities for a more mainstream crowd itching for a little traditional, throwback swashbuckling? If the early reactions to this latest "Masters of the Universe" adaptation are anything to go by, it seems that code has finally been cracked.
We'll start with /Film's own BJ Colangelo, who took to X (although we, like everyone else, still call it Twitter) to share her enthusiastic response. In her words, "Masters of the Universe" is "what happens when you watch the cartoon, grab your action figures, & make your own adventure. An absolute blast, laugh out loud funny, and a Fisto-powered punch of heart. I loved it. Everything you could want."
Similarly, Maggie Lovitt of Collider stated that this will appeal to anyone who "missed the hopeful, bright, and upbeat joy that the 1980s once possessed." She went on to call it a film "bursting with so much life and fun you truly won't want it to end" and, in another post, praised the movie for "flawless practical effects, creature work, and make-up design, which seamlessly blends with the work done by the visual effects team to build upon that effort and make it even better. Everything looked and felt so real and convincing — even Skeletor! Just stunning work."
Early Masters of the Universe reactions tease a Saturday morning cartoon come to life
Not to be outdone, additional reactions went even further to paint a vibrant picture of "Masters of the Universe" as, essentially, a cartoon come to life. According to Nick L'Barrow of World of Screens, "It genuinely feels like a Saturday morning cartoon come to life on the big screen. It's colourful, vibrant, action-packed, and leans very hard into its cartoonish nature. It feels made for those who grew up with the characters in the 80s and 90s, but still carries a Marvel-esque family friendly tone."
That Hashtag Show's Junior Felix calls it "any 80s kids dream come true. It's campy in the absolute BEST way possible. The call backs to the series are incredible and beautifully nostalgic. I love that this cast goes all in and shows what made the original such a classic." Critic Courtney Howard, meanwhile, says that the film's "shaggy charms worked on me. A colossally epic time. Has a GOTG-style, self-aware tone & a radical message at its core. Nicholas Galitzine & Camila Mendes nailed it." She goes on to give credit to composer Daniel Pemberton and Brian May's score, while teasing that fans will want to stay through the end credits.
While the consensus seems quite strong, there are a few mildly dissenting voices out there. Germain Lussier of io9/Gizmodo adds a dash of cold water, calling it "a very fun, weird, yet enjoyable last 20 minutes or so. As for the rest of the movie? It's a mess. Serious played for laughs, laughs played for emotion, it works, it doesn't, it really tries but ends up being too awkward."
Luckily, moviegoers won't have to wait too long to decide for themselves. "Masters of the Universe" hits theaters June 5, 2026.