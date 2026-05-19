First Masters Of The Universe Movie Reactions Have Critics Saying The Same Thing

By the power of — well, you know the rest. Decades removed from the popular '80s franchise of "He-Man," Hollywood has once again heard the siren call of Eternia and crafted another blockbuster designed to take advantage of our collective nostalgia with "Masters of the Universe." Of course, it's always been an open question whether kids these days will have the same appetite for an admittedly cheesy (although fans would describe it as "earnest") fantasy property known for its colorful characters, bright locales, and rather low-budget charms. But Amazon has never met an IP it shied away from exploiting, so this year brings another attempt at rebooting the franchise in live-action.

Yet, against all odds, critics actually seem united in praise over this new movie. That might have something to do with lead star Nicholas Galitzine, the now-hulking heartthrob known for the Prime Video rom-com "Red, White & Royal Blue" and especially the romantic dramedy "The Idea of You." But don't overlook the contributions of director Travis Knight, the filmmaker behind acclaimed movies like the stop-motion "Kubo and the Two Strings" and 2018's "Transformers" spin-off/prequel "Bumblebee." Should critical praise translate to actual box office dollars, we might very well have another huge property on our hands.

But that's getting ahead of ourselves. For now, critics have taken to social media following the worldwide premiere of "Masters of the Universe" in Los Angeles to share their thoughts on the buzzy, big-budget flick. Read on to see their first reactions for yourself!