Masters Of The Universe Trailer: The '80s Franchise Is Back With Another Attempt At Live-Action

Ever since "Barbie" became a monumental box office phenomenon, Mattel has been pulling out all the stops when it comes to creating its own cinematic universe. And while its "Polly Pocket" and "Uno" movies have yet to gain much traction (with its "Magic 8 Ball" adaptation currently moving forward as an M. Night Shyamalan TV show), we finally have our first look at the next high profile film based on a Mattel property. By the power of Greyskull, we are returning to Eternia!

It's been nearly 40 years since Dolph Lundgren raised his power sword in the 1987 live-action "Masters of the Universe" movie, which ended with one of the worst post-credits scenes of all time. Still, it's not like He-Man has completely disappeared from the public consciousness. There was the surprisingly good and nuanced adult animated "Masters of the Universe" sequel series from Kevin Smith (which is streaming on Netflix) and even the computer-animated series "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" not too long ago. Now, however, we're getting another attempt at realizing He-Man in live-action.

Indeed, Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel are bringing "Masters of the Universe" back with a new movie aimed at both longtime fans and total newcomers to the property. Directed by Travis Knight ("Bumblebee") from a script credited to Chris Butler ("ParaNorman"), Aaron Nee & Adam Nee ("The Lost City"), and Dave Callaham ("Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"), the film follows Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) as he returns to Eternia after being gone for 15 years. There, he discovers that the wicked Skeletor (notorious box office poison Jared Leto) has taken over his home, forcing Adam to undergo a quest to reclaim the powers of He-Man so that he might defeat this ultimate evil.

Check out the "Masters of the Universe" trailer above!