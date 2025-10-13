M. Night Shyamalan's Next TV Series Is The Toy Adaptation You Never Saw Coming

Apparently, we don't have to "ask again later" about a potential project based around the truth-telling children's toy the Magic 8 Ball, because M. Night Shyamalan is directing a forthcoming Magic 8 Ball TV show.

In an Instagram post, Shyamalan, whose major other TV venture, Apple's "Servant," ended in 2023, posted a photo of the titular toy on top of a script for a Magic 8 Ball TV pilot directed by him and written by Brad Falchuk. For the uninitiated, Falchuk is best known as a frequent collaborator of Ryan Murphy who's worked on shows like "Glee," "American Horror Story," "Pose," and "Scream Queens."

"Been working on this for a couple years ... Who's in?" Shyamalan asked in his post with the hashtags "#ItsCertain" and "Magic8Ball." Now, I know what you're thinking, especially if you watched the Emmy-winning comedy "The Studio" this year: Isn't this creatively bankrupt, even by Hollywood's standards? On the one hand, it is, even though a Magic 8 Ball movie was floated back in 2019 under the Blumhouse Productions umbrella (there's been no further word on that, as of this writing) and even though Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie pretty famously became an unexpected critical darling despite being based on a toy. On the other hand, the idea of a Magic 8 Ball TV show is deeply and utterly silly, and for that exact reason, I think my fellow Philly guy Shyamalan is the perfect person to helm it.