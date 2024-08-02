Trap Is The Funniest M. Night Shyamalan Movie Yet (And We're Torn)

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Trap."

There's a popular saying among genre fans that horror and comedy are, essentially, two sides of the same coin. It takes very similar storytelling instincts in order to pull off an effective scare as it does to deliver a genuine laugh: It's all about setups, payoffs, and messing with our expectations. To that end, there's nobody in the business who's proven themselves better suited to that task over the last 25 years than M. Night Shyamalan. With "Trap" (which I reviewed for /Film here), the filmmaker may have found the perfect vehicle to kill these two birds with one stone.

Unless you've been living under a rock since the turn of the century, you likely know exactly the kind of tone to expect from a Shyamalan film. Intentionally stilted dialogue, slightly off-kilter performances, and a recurring tendency to follow up moments of terror with jarring humor (or vice versa) are all hallmarks of the writer/director's approach. In "Trap," that unique alchemy is taken to another level entirely. With its main hook about a serial killer (Josh Hartnett's Cooper) taking his daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to a concert and instead finding himself in the middle of a manhunt designed to capture him specifically, it will likely call to mind his more stripped-down and claustrophobic efforts like "The Sixth Sense" or "Split." But the ones that it shares much more DNA with might surprise you.

Ultimately, "Trap" feels like it was made especially for fans of "Signs," "The Visit," and "Old," the three Shyamalan flicks that best epitomize his pivot towards horror comedies. The end result is arguably his funniest movie yet — and, yeah, audiences are going to feel divided about this.