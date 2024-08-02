M. Night Shyamalan's Cameos In His Own Movies, Ranked

Film directors acting in the films they make is neither rare nor new. Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton were doing it during the silent era, and as more artists like Orson Wells, Ida Lupino, John Cassavetes, and now Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper got into the act (literally), it's hardly surprising for audiences to see a movie written by, directed by, and starring the same person.

However, there also exists the parallel concept of the director's cameo, which is distinguished from the acting directors because the concept of a cameo itself is an elastic idea — ranging from a brief, non-verbal appearance to an entire supporting role. Unlike a filmmaker playing the lead or a co-lead in their own feature, a director making a cameo appearance in their own film tends to have a meta aspect to it: they know you know who they are, so their appearance in and of itself is either a cheeky wink at the audience or a bold underlining of one of the movie's major themes or ideas.

It's in this spirit that M. Night Shyamalan's cameo appearances in his own films belong to. Although Shyamalan exhibits a little bit of Frustrated Actor Syndrome (which Quentin Tarantino has a full-blown case of), his cameos tend to have several layers to them beyond just visual recognition. While not every one of his appearances has been successful or worthwhile, they have undeniably contributed to the filmmaker's distinctive signature. Just like the high concept narratives and twists, part of the fun of a new Shyamalan movie, like this month's "Trap," is seeing where and how he turns up.