The Ending Of M. Night Shyamalan's Trap, Explained: Inside The Mind Of A Serial Killer

What a twist! This article contains major spoilers for "Trap."

Love 'em or hate 'em, there's no denying that M. Night Shyamalan movies are an experience like no other. As one of the very few working filmmakers who can reliably bring audiences into theaters on name-brand recognition alone, there's always something worth celebrating every time we have a chance to see what he has up his sleeves next. His latest comes in the form of "Trap," the Josh Hartnett-starring thriller set at a concert venue — which, of course, has been transformed into a sting operation in order to capture a serial killer on the loose. In a rarity for a Shyamalan movie, however, the twist was already given away in the marketing that Hartnett's character Cooper is actually the murderer in question. Case closed, pencils down, everybody go home ... right?

Well, not quite. In vintage Shyamalan fashion, the various trailers and clips gave away absolutely nothing about the film. What we all thought would be a story set in a single location as the net is drawn tight all around our main character instead becomes something else entirely about an hour in — for better or worse, as I wrote in my review for /Film. Wherever you happen to land on what's sure to be another divisive entry in the Shyamalan canon, there's plenty to dissect and analyze about everything leading up to that unforgettable final shot. Read on for our definitive take on the ending of "Trap," the twist(s) along the way, and, oh yeah, the director cameo you had to know was coming, too.