The 10 Worst Post-Credits Scenes Of All Time

The Marvel Cinematic Universe popularized the post-credits scene in the modern era. Since 2008's "Iron Man," fans had to wait until their seats until the very long credits end just to see if there's any tease to what might happen next. Sometimes, these can be very good, like Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) walking out of the shadows to discuss the Avengers Initiative in "Iron Man." In other cases, they seem pretty tacked on.

Marvel may have popularized the post-credit scene, but make no mistake, it's been around for decades. The very first film to utilize this technique was 1966's "The Silencers," which asserted that Matt Helm (Dean Martin) would return in "Murderer's Row." Since then, many movies have incorporated the bonus scene to sneak one more joke in there or propose a fun sequel idea.

A post-credits scene is usually a harmless bit of fun, but many films have completely misunderstood the moment's appeal and have squandered what could've been wonderful opportunities. These films in our list wasted our time. We sat there patiently and were met with scenes that felt insulting to our intelligence. These moments failed to excite us for a sequel or just plain baffled us with what the filmmakers were trying to do.

With entries from Marvel, DC, and movies that have absolutely nothing to do with superheroes, these are the worst post-credits scenes of all time.