Pirates Of The Caribbean Director Gore Verbinski Blames Video Games For Terrible Modern CGI

Movies and TV shows have gotten bigger, this much is clear. Blockbusters are no longer limited to the summer, as every studio is extremely reliant on tentpole event movies to drive their box office revenue. Even on television, genre shows with massive budgets and lots of special effects dominate the conversation, with every streamer wanting their own mega-hit franchise on the small screen.

But while CGI is everywhere now, it's not necessarily better than ever. Recent Marvel Studios movies look worse than those released 15 years prior (and, in some cases, with less than half their budgets), while even extremely costly TV shows like "Stranger Things" and "The Rings of Power" suffer from bad visuals sometimes. Compare this to, say, the mid-2000s, back when CGI was just starting to become prevalent but fully CGI characters were still rare and hard to pull off. Creations like Gollum (Andy Serkis) were and still remain magic tricks on par with any movie made today for twice the cost.

Director Gore Verbinski certainly knows a thing or two about good visual effects. As the helmer of the original "Pirates of the Caribbean" trilogy, Verbinski led a creative team responsible for some of the most visually stunning sequences in blockbuster cinema. Bill Nighty's Davy Jones may be turning 20 years old this year, but he looks just as real as any of the humans in those movies.

As for Verbinski, he's finally returning with "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die," his first film in a decade. After the movie's premiere at Fantastic Fest in 2025, the filmmaker spoke with ButWhyTho about the culprit that he believes is responsible for the modern state of CGI: video games. "I think the simplest answer is you've seen the Unreal gaming engine enter the visual effects landscape," he explained.