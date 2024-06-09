Dune 2 Used Video Game Tech And Infrared Cameras To Perfect The Harkonnen Arena Fight

From keeping footprints out of frame to the VFX team having to create a whole technique for the hologram scenes, everything about Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" and its sequel required meticulous attention to detail and a willingness to innovate in order to bring Frank Herbert's 1965 story to life. One of the best examples of this is the Harkonnen arena battle from "Dune: Part Two," in which three Atreides soldiers face off against Austin Butler's vicious warrior Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Shot entirely in monochrome, this sequence stands out not only for its distinct visual style but for its intensity and the creeping sense of doom it evokes. As Feyd-Rautha, nephew of the Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), takes on the captured Atreides soldiers, his unbridled glee at ending their lives and the roars of the Harkonnen crowd establish Butler's character as a palpably menacing threat to Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides and his quest to liberate the planet Arrakis.

But much like the rest of Villeneuve's "Dune" duology, the quality and sleekness of this arena battle sequence belies the level of technical innovation and attention to detail that went into pulling it off.