The Look Of Harkonnen People In Dune 2 Was Influenced By A Classic Horror Movie

Now that "Dune: Part Two" has crossed box office milestones and set up director Denis Villenueve to keep the spice flowing with a forthcoming "Dune 3," we can forget all about claims that Frank Herbert's original "Dune" novel was "unfilmable." We no longer need to worry that Villeneuve's adaptation would be too arcane and dense with sci-fi lore to appeal to mass audiences. We can simply take in his "Dune" duology for the breathtaking spectacle that it is.

The "Dune" discourse will likely veer toward the forthcoming threequel and the "Dune: Prophecy" series, set to hit Max this fall, but in the meantime, Villeneuve can simply revel in his latest blockbuster's success. But this isn't just a commercial win for Villeneuve. The French Canadian director has, along with cinematographer Greig Fraser and production designer Patrice Vermette, achieved technical feats with the "Dune" films, creating cinematic environments that feel realistically otherworldly. These feats include having his VFX team create whole new techniques for the hologram scenes and shooting entire sequences in infrared.

The infrared scenes, which only appear in "Dune: Part Two," are particularly noteworthy for giving us a glimpse of the exterior environs of the planet Geidi Prime, home to the villainous House Harkonnen. Whereas "Dune" only showed us interior shots from this planet, "Part Two" introduced Austin Butler's ruthless assassin Feyd-Rautha in an outdoor black-and-white sequence wherein he faces off against several combatants in the Harkonnen arena. As Stellan Skarsgård's Baron Vladimir Harkonnen looks on, Feyd-Rautha demonstrates his lethal skills in front of hundreds of thousands of Harkonnen spectators, all of which was shot using infrared to depict a planet overseen by a black sun.

What makes these scenes interesting, beyond Fraser's use of infrared, however, is that there was actually a heavy yet subtle horror influence at work.