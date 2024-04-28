Dune's VFX Team Had To Create A Whole New Technique For The Hologram Scenes

Now that "Dune: Part Two" has arrived and passed multiple box office milestones, director Denis Villeneuve can claim to have done the impossible and successfully adapted Frank Herbert's "unfilmable" 1965 novel. 2021's "Dune" and the sequel's critical and commercial triumphs are well-earned, too, with Villeneuve and his team delivering a truly epic sci-fi two-parter that immerses viewers in a world that feels at once alien and believably real.

The Oscar-winning effects in "Dune" and its sequel create an impressive sense of scale, but they're also remarkable for achieving such a feat without making the films feel akin to the blockbuster CGI-fests we're used to in the modern age. Villeneuve, cinematographer Greig Fraser, and production designer Patrice Vermette managed to craft a world that feels visceral and convincing throughout, despite the heavy use of visual effects. Of course, filming on location in the deserts of Jordan and Abu Dhabi helped a lot in that regard, but special effects artist Paul Lambert and his team are just as deserving of praise for integrating the film's visual effects with the immersive world created by Villeneuve and the rest of his crew.

Lambert and the group at Wylie Co. visual effects won an Academy Award for their work on "Dune," so there's no doubt their achievements have been recognized, but it's not until you delve into the techniques used on the film that the sheer dedication and ingenuity of the visual effects artists becomes clear — the Hunter Seeker scene being a great example.