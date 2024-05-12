Keeping Footprints Out Of Frame In Dune Was A Living 'Nightmare' For The Crew

Even if you weren't that big a fan of the bleak blockbuster that was "Dune: Part Two" or the equally bleak whisper-shout fest that was its 2021 predecessor "Dune," you've got to admire the artistry involved. If you take even a brief look at the effort that went into it, conceiving and creating the planet Arrakis was nothing short of an ordeal. Director Denis Villeneuve wasn't going to let "Dune" or its sequel become yet another generic CGI-laden blockbuster affair. Instead, he wanted to convey a real sense of texture and reality, even while bringing to life such fantastical source matter as Frank Herbert's 1965 novel.

There's a reason the visual effects team won an Oscar for the first "Dune." Not only did they manage to convincingly create scale, but they also managed to achieve Villeneuve's aim of making the film feel authentic despite the sheer amount of digital and practical effects work involved. Despite the two movies taking place on a desert planet with giant sandworms and incredibly advanced technology, both "Dune" and "Part Two" feel tactile in a way that many modern blockbusters simply don't. But creating that sense of realism wasn't easy.

While the visual effects team was busy inventing new techniques to depict some of the technology used by Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides, actually scouting locations for the desert planet Arrakis left Villeneuve and his crew "sand-traumatized." The director, cinematographer Greig Fraser, and production designer Patrice Vermette trekked across the deserts of Jordan and Abu Dhabi to find the ideal locations for their films, even down to specific sand dunes for certain scenes. But even after identifying the perfect spots, there were yet more issues to contend with.