5 Things We Learned About Masters Of The Universe From Director Travis Knight

Nearly four decades ago, Dolph Lundgren donned a leather harness and became He-Man, the champion of Eternia, in what is one of the all-time critically despised sword and sorcery film "Masters of the Universe." In the years since, He-Man, She-Ra, and all things "Masters of the Universe" have thrived in animated series, video games, comic books, and — of course — Mattel's various toy lines, but bringing the story back to the big screen in non-animated form has seemed next to impossible. Indeed, a fresh live-action take on "Masters of the Universe" has been in some form of development for nearly two decades, and it's finally coming to fruition thanks to the folks at Amazon MGM.

During this year's CinemaCon, I was invited to a special preview presentation of "Masters of the Universe," with Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes — who play Adam/He-Man and Teela, respectively — and director Travis Knight, to see even more footage than what was shown to the CinemaCon audiences and talk to Knight about what audiences can expect from his action-packed fantasy epic.

While I'm a '90s kid and didn't grow up during the initial wave of He-Man fever, I've always loved the world of "Masters of the Universe," especially She-Ra (and if I'm honest, Evil-Lyn, because I love a supervillainess more than any other character type). From the footage I've seen and the conversations I had with Knight, I am beyond hype for this movie. If you're not yet sold, check out these five things I learned from the director about the new "Masters of the Universe" and feel the power of Grayskull for yourself.