Masters Of The Universe Isn't Afraid Of He-Man's Meme Status [CinemaCon 2026]

Kids of the 1980s were drawn to the ultra-macho physique of He-Man, but by the time he was given a story, he became an unlikely role model for emotional competency. The core narrative of "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" often centered on themes of kindness, compassion, and the profound value of friendship ... which, on paper, seems like a silly juxtaposition to the otherworldly, bugnuts lore on display.

But that's precisely what people love about it, and what director Travis Knight was trying to capture. A lifelong fan of the franchise and someone who, to this day, says the greatest gift he ever received was the Castle Grayskull playset, Knight has a personal investment in the success of the story. "Seeing Adam transform into He-Man was a really moving experience," he tells us. "It sounds strange to say that, but I'll never forget the day that we were on set and Nick did that incantation for the very first time, and I had chills. It was actually very, very emotional for me." He continued:

"And it was because of what this stuff meant for me. And so, actually, as we go through the movie, I think that you'll experience to see him become this person after all he's endured is actually a very emotional thing. And I think, visually, we wanted to try to do that just to showcase how what was inside of him was finally coming out to the exterior."

Meanwhile, despite not having the same level of familiarity at first with the franchise, Nicholas Galitzine threw himself into learning everything he could about the property to prepare himself for the importance of finally saying, "By the power of Grayskull ... I have the power!"