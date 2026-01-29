Mattel's New Masters Of The Universe Movie Action Figures Show Off He-Man, Tri-Klops & More
The first trailer for the new "Masters of the Universe" movie recently gave us a proper first look at the big screen return of He-Man and all his friends and enemies from Eternia. The famed franchise from the 1980s hasn't been given a movie adaptation since the awesomely bad "Masters of the Universe: The Motion Picture" in 1987 with Dolph Lundgren playing He-Man, and Amazon MGM Studios is hoping to introduce the fantasy adventure to an entirely new generation. Predictably, that means we're getting a whole new toy line to go along with it.
Mattel has been behind the "Masters of the Universe" franchise toys since its inception, and they're bringing He-Man back for collectors in a big way with a whole new line of detailed action figures inspired by the 2026 movie. In fact, on top of showing off Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam Glenn / He-Man, Prince of Eternia and Jared Leto's digitally-enhanced villain Skeletor, Mattel's new action figure line has also revealed a couple characters not seen in the trailer, such as Tri-Klops and Trap Jaw.
Take a look at the first images of the new 2026 "Masters of the Universe" movie action figures below!
Mattel has the power, with the new Masters of the Universe action figures
It wouldn't be a "Masters of the Universe" toy line without He-Man, and Mattel isn't wasting their time by giving us a figure of Nicholas Galitzine in his Earth clothes. No, they're going right for the He-Man action, and he clearly has his classic look from the animated series, giving us a hero who likes showing off his legs and arms.
But that's not all, because He-Man will also be getting some help from his trusty Battle Cat, the massive green tiger who acts as He-Man's steed. He's also getting his trademark armor to go into battle like a badass beast.
Also on the hero side, we have Teela, played by "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes, and Man-at-Arms, her foster father played by Idris Elba. These figures show that Mattel is trying to land somewhere in between making detailed figures that accurate replicate the actors in their respective roles while also staying true to the classic style of the toys. Like, obviously, Idris Elba is fit, having played two different Marvel movie characters, but he's not built like that.
Skeletor is back, and he's very skeleton-y
In the struggle of good against evil, Skeletor is one of the signature villains in pop culture. While Jared Leto is voicing the villain and providing motion capture for the character, you won't be able to tell from his skeleton appearance, which is staying quite loyal to the original version of the character. Hopefully that'll help keep Jared Leto's box office poison from infecting the movie.
Skeletor isn't the only foe that He-Man and his friends will have to contend with. There's also Evil-Lyn, played by "Community" and "GLOW" star Alison Brie, who also poses as Adam's former college professor and mentor during his time on Earth.
Meanwhile, there are also two familiar bad guys in the form of Trap Jaw (Sam C. Wilson, right) and Tri-Klops (Kojo Attah, left), the former of which is seen only ever so briefly from behind in the trailer and the latter not seen at all in any footage yet.
Each of the figures will cost $24.99 at retail, though Battlecat will cost $39.99, and he doesn't come with He-Man. All figures will arrive this spring, with the exception of Teela and Evil-Lyn, which won't be released until the fall.