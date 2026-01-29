Mattel's New Masters Of The Universe Movie Action Figures Show Off He-Man, Tri-Klops & More

The first trailer for the new "Masters of the Universe" movie recently gave us a proper first look at the big screen return of He-Man and all his friends and enemies from Eternia. The famed franchise from the 1980s hasn't been given a movie adaptation since the awesomely bad "Masters of the Universe: The Motion Picture" in 1987 with Dolph Lundgren playing He-Man, and Amazon MGM Studios is hoping to introduce the fantasy adventure to an entirely new generation. Predictably, that means we're getting a whole new toy line to go along with it.

Mattel has been behind the "Masters of the Universe" franchise toys since its inception, and they're bringing He-Man back for collectors in a big way with a whole new line of detailed action figures inspired by the 2026 movie. In fact, on top of showing off Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam Glenn / He-Man, Prince of Eternia and Jared Leto's digitally-enhanced villain Skeletor, Mattel's new action figure line has also revealed a couple characters not seen in the trailer, such as Tri-Klops and Trap Jaw.

Take a look at the first images of the new 2026 "Masters of the Universe" movie action figures below!