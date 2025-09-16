Idris Elba Played Two Completely Different Marvel Characters In The Same Year

At this point, it's nothing new for Marvel movies to double-book cast members for totally different roles and expect us all to be totally cool with it. Back when the House of Ideas was stretched out more like a super-powered suburb, one star that had spread his talents all over was Idris Elba, who at this point was both watching the doorway for Asgard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fighting evil forces alongside Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage), who was going another lap as hell on wheels.

Both films hit theaters in 2011, when the world was just getting to know Chris Hemsworth as the thunder from down under and the MCU was still in its infancy. Joining him was Elba as Heimdall, protector of the Bifrost, and like many characters in Thor's corner of the franchise, grossly underused. Fans of "The Wire" star didn't have to remain too disappointed they weren't getting enough of him in a comic book movie, though, as he was also turning up the heat in "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" which marked Cage's return as the second Johnny in the Marvel universe who could set himself on fire. Elba played an alcoholic monk named Moreau and took it upon himself to apply an interesting detail to his character that created an unofficial connection between the two Marvel characters he was playing.