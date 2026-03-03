I Spoke With The Next Generation Of Cinephiles, And Hollywood Needs A Wake-Up Call

I am what some might call a cinephile, albeit not the "snooty" type. I adore popcorn blockbusters and horror flicks, and participating in the cinematic experience is my preferred form of entertainment. My favorite movies of all time make this all very clear. I am also closer to 40 than I am 30. And yet, for whatever reason, Hollywood tends to cater to my wants and desires, as has been the case since I graduated high school. However, after speaking with the next generation of cinephiles, I've come to realize that Hollywood is in desperate need of a wake-up call.

I recently had the good fortune of speaking with English students at the University of Houston. I was there to do a little discussion after a screening of "Grand Theft Hamlet," a movie about recreating William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" in "Grand Theft Auto" that I championed a couple of years back. The 20-somethings I spoke to were very excited about art of various forms, but they all had a particular appreciation for cinema. The problem? What they're interested in, based on my observations, is so far removed from what Hollywood thinks they want that it runs the risk of creating a full-on crisis.

When I graduated high school in 2007, that summer gifted me director Michael Bay's "Transformers." Say what you will, but as someone who grew up with the robots in disguise, that was a watershed moment for me. Seeing Optimus Prime transform in live-action for the first time gives me chills to this day. That was based around my childhood nostalgia. It made sense.

The problem? Hollywood is still largely leaning on 1980s and '90s nostalgia, pandering to people my age (or older). There's a reason why 2023's "Rise of the Beasts" was the lowest-grossing live-action "Transformers" movie.