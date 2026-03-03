I Spoke With The Next Generation Of Cinephiles, And Hollywood Needs A Wake-Up Call
I am what some might call a cinephile, albeit not the "snooty" type. I adore popcorn blockbusters and horror flicks, and participating in the cinematic experience is my preferred form of entertainment. My favorite movies of all time make this all very clear. I am also closer to 40 than I am 30. And yet, for whatever reason, Hollywood tends to cater to my wants and desires, as has been the case since I graduated high school. However, after speaking with the next generation of cinephiles, I've come to realize that Hollywood is in desperate need of a wake-up call.
I recently had the good fortune of speaking with English students at the University of Houston. I was there to do a little discussion after a screening of "Grand Theft Hamlet," a movie about recreating William Shakespeare's "Hamlet" in "Grand Theft Auto" that I championed a couple of years back. The 20-somethings I spoke to were very excited about art of various forms, but they all had a particular appreciation for cinema. The problem? What they're interested in, based on my observations, is so far removed from what Hollywood thinks they want that it runs the risk of creating a full-on crisis.
When I graduated high school in 2007, that summer gifted me director Michael Bay's "Transformers." Say what you will, but as someone who grew up with the robots in disguise, that was a watershed moment for me. Seeing Optimus Prime transform in live-action for the first time gives me chills to this day. That was based around my childhood nostalgia. It made sense.
The problem? Hollywood is still largely leaning on 1980s and '90s nostalgia, pandering to people my age (or older). There's a reason why 2023's "Rise of the Beasts" was the lowest-grossing live-action "Transformers" movie.
Gen Z moviegoers don't want what millennial audiences wanted
If I've learned anything talking to members of Gen Z lately, they by and large don't give a f*** about what I or other millennials cared about in their 20s. And that's how it should be! Every generation should have fresh things to care about. I grew up loving "Star Wars" largely predicated on the original trilogy. Gen Z fell in love with the "Star Wars" prequels. Similarly, younger Gen Zers are inevitably going to usher in "Star Wars" sequel trilogy nostalgia, and that's not a problem.
That's just one example, but using one of the largest franchises on the planet isn't a bad starting point to illustrate what I've learned. Younger people need something to call their own. That's not to say they can't love "A New Hope," but that may not feel as personal to them as "Revenge of the Sith." That's a big reason why, despite being very good, "Transformers One" was a box office disappointment. Younger people don't care about those characters in the way my generation did.
Millennials are now older. They're either spending time at home with their kids, more content to watch things on streaming, and/or simply not engaging with the franchises that dominated the box office in the 2000s and 2010s. Now, I've learned first-hand that Hollywood's reliance on the properties that only really thrived in that period is a doomed approach. It offers very little appeal to younger viewers, who are the ones Hollywood needs in order to stay relevant.
Basically, we need more stuff like "A Minecraft Movie" and less fare like "Tron: Ares." Fortunately, it does seem as though the tide is beginning to turn. The question is whether Hollywood can turn the tide quickly enough.
Hollywood needs to lean harder into what Gen Z wants from cinema - and fast
"A Minecraft Movie" made nearly $1 billion at the 2025 box office and became a downright sensation, largely because young people grew up playing "Minecraft." While I can't condone "Minecraft" fans trashing theaters during the Chicken Jockey scene, it's undeniable enthusiasm.
Similarly, the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movies have given Gen Z a blockbuster franchise to call their own. Critics have largely disregarded them, but that hasn't prevented young audiences from turning them into massive hits. The way the students' eyes lit up when I brought up "Freddy's" was telling, as was their indifference to most superhero fare.
That's to say nothing of "Iron Lung." Made by YouTuber Markiplier for just $3 million, it has grossed $50 million theatrically and was self-distributed with virtually zero marketing. The young people I spoke to expressed a deep excitement about it, and understandably so. It belongs to them.
There's a reason why 2025's "Lilo & Stitch" made $1 billion at the box office and people wore suits to see "Minions: The Rise of Gru." For Gen Z, the early 2000s are the sweet spot for their nostalgia. Hollywood is only now beginning to pick up on that.
41% of Gen Z went to the movies six times or more in 2025, up over 30% from 2022 (per Variety). Younger people are excited about the cinematic experience. They're why anime is booming. They're also buying DVDs (per the Los Angeles Times), frustrated with subscriptions, and pushing back against masculine stereotypes (per CBR).
Hollywood needs to lean harder into this and fast. It can still cater to my generation, but there needs to be far more balance in order for cinema as we know it to thrive going forward. Period.