Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Nostalgia Is Here (But That's Not A Bad Thing)

Brace yourselves, "Star Wars" fans, as the era of sequel trilogy nostalgia is upon us. It's not as though Lucasfilm or Disney has officially announced an official campaign to capitalize on fondness for "The Force Awakens," "The Last Jedi," and "The Rise of Skywalker," but the latest fun new trailer for "The Mandalorian and Grogu" includes a shot that serves as a bit of a marker for a turning point within this storied franchise. Like it or not, we're about to enter a period of nostalgia for some of the most controversial blockbusters in recent memory.

Lucasfilm

As quite a few people have pointed out online, the opening shot of the new trailer (above) features some X-wings flying through a rather orange sky. This is very reminiscent of a shot from "The Force Awakens" that sees some TIE fighters flying against an orange sky on the way to Maz Kanata's palace. That shot is, itself, something of an homage by J.J. Abrams to "Apocalypse Now." Whether director Jon Favreau is referencing Episode VII or "Apocalypse Now" is somewhat irrelevant.

What is relevant is the fact that this does evoke a connection to "The Force Awakens," which is now a decade old. To many, it may feel like just yesterday, but in terms of nostalgia cycles, a decade isn't far off from how these things often run. The "Star Wars" Special Editions turned generational nostalgia into box office gold in 1997. That was just 14 years after "Return of the Jedi" wrapped up the original trilogy and 20 years after "A New Hope" kicked off the entire enterprise.

Love it or hate it, sequel trilogy nostalgia was always going to come for us. But at the end of the day, it's difficult to argue that this is inherently a bad thing.