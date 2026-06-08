Hollywood Finally Has A $1 Billion Box Office Hit In 2026

It's official: We finally have a $1 billion movie at the box office in 2026. Welcome to the $1 billion club, "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie." Last year was a bit of an outlier in that department as "Ne Zha 2" made history by crossing the $2 billion mark by March, but that was almost entirely in China. And, again, it was a very unusual situation. It wasn't until later into the summer that a Hollywood movie hit the coveted milestone. But here we are in early June and the time is upon us.

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" inched past the $1 billion mark globally over the weekend, with a running total of $438.5 million domestically to go with $571.5 million internationally. Its run has been winding down in recent weeks so the animated sequel is unlikely to hit any other significant milestones. Still, given its $110 million budget, Universal Pictures, Illumination, and Nintendo are undoubtedly thrilled with the result.

2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" became one of the highest-gossing animated movies of all time with $1.36 billion worldwide to its name. While the sequel won't match those high heights, it's hard to argue that this collaboration between Nintendo and Universal has been anything other than a resounding success thus far. It probably won't be long until we hear that "Mario 3" is in the works.

Last year, the first Hollywood movie to become a $1 billion was Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" remake when it did so in July, ultimately taking in $1.03 billion. The year's other $1 billion-plus hits came much later, with "Zootopia 2" ($1.86 billion) and "Avatar: Fire and Ash" ($1.48 billion) also crossing that barrier. Both of those were also under Disney's umbrella, it's worth noting.