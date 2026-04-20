What Does The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's Box Office Mean For The Future Of The Franchise?

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" has continued to dominate theaters worldwide for three weekends. It's now the highest-grossing movie of the year globally, having overtaken the Chinese smash hit "Pegasus 3" (itself the previous biggest box office success of 2026). And while it's not particularly surprising in light of how well its predecessor performed, it's a reminder that Universal Pictures, Nintendo, and Illumination have built an absolute juggernaut out of these video game mainstays.

In its most recent weekend, "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" added another $35 million domestically and $48.2 million internationally, bringing its running total to $747.4 million worldwide. Against a reported $110 million production budget, it's already well beyond profitable. Everything else from here on out is gravy. While it won't match the utterly high highs of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which made $1.3 billion and served as one of the biggest box office hits of 2023, it hardly matters in the end.

/Film's Nina Starner called "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" a "cute, flashy, and mostly empty" sequel in her review, which a lot of critics seemed to agree with. Be that as it may, audiences are still resoundingly on board for what Universal and Illumination have done with Nintendo's most beloved characters. These movies aren't critical darlings, but they are crowd-pleasers. At this point, the franchise is assured to continue. It's just a matter of how much Nintendo wishes to expand from here on out.

Universal has already made more than $2 billion at the box office with the first two "Super Mario" movies against combined budgets totaling $210 million. That's about 10X the investment (not counting marketing) in ticket sales, with a lot of gas left in the tank. Any studio in Hollywood would kill for a cash cow this lucrative.