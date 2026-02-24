The Biggest Box Office Hit Of 2026 So Far Is A Sequel You've Never Heard Of

It's early in the year, but there's already a new champion at the global box office for 2026, and it's, frankly, not even close. What's more, the crown is currently being worn by a sequel that the vast majority of people outside of China probably haven't even heard of.

The Chinese rally racing action flick "Pegasus 3" made a massive $369.3 million from February 17 to 22, which is the lucrative Lunar New Year holiday frame in China (per Variety). Recall that China also gave us the biggest box office hit of 2025 with the animated "Ne Zha 2," a film that made $2.25 billion worldwide. But while "Pegasus 3" isn't likely to reach such high heights, it's on pace to become another $1 billion movie and the latest example of China crafting homegrown hits bigger than almost anything Hollywood is churning out these days.

Case in point: The Lunar New Year additionally saw the thriller "Scare Out" do more than $110 million of business at the box office, while "Blades of the Guardians" brought in just shy of $100 million. Plus, the animated "Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector" was barely behind those with a take of nearly $90 million. All told, it was a rewarding holiday frame for movies made specifically for Chinese audiences and ultimately grossed $647.4 million in total.

Meanwhile, "Wuthering Heights" has become Hollywood's highest-grossing hit of 2026 so far, having pulled in $152 million and counting to date, followed by the animated "GOAT" ($102 million). That's not to say China is guaranteed to win the international box office crown again this year, but it does offer some eye-opening perspective.